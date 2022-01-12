Robbers Loot Gold Ornaments, Cash From Bank In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Five unidentified miscreants looted ornaments estimated to be worth over Rs 1 from a branch of Odisha Gramya Bank under Rasol Police limits in Dhenkanal district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place this afternoon when five bike-borne miscreants took away cash, estimated to be around Rs 8 lakh, from the bank before fleeing from the spot.

The robbers also allegedly threatened the bank employees by brandishing weapons and attacked two of them.

After getting information from the bank staff, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.