Robbers Gang Busted In Jajpur, 5 Held

Jajpur: As many as five members of a robbery gang were caught by Dharmasala police in Jajpur district late on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Yusuf Khan of Sadar police limits, Gyana Ranjan Sahoo of Jagatsinghpur, Sushant Kumar Jena of Balasore, Maheswar Sahoo of Brahmabarada locality, and Kudus Khan of Cuttack.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided near Dharmasala locality and nabbed the accused persons while they were hatching a plan to commit a robbery in the locality. The Cops have also seized few gold chains, two bikes, and eight mobile phones from their possession

According to police, the gang was involved in series of burglary, robbery, and dacoity cases here.