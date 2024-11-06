Ganjam: A group of miscreants broke into the revered Taratarini Temple in Ganjam district late Tuesday night making off with valuable items including a silver crown of the presiding deity.

According to reports, the thieves entered the temple by breaking the grill and main door and decamped with a silver crown among other ornaments and cash from the donation box.

The temple’s chief priest expressed shock and outrage, stating that the lack of CCTV cameras and inadequate security measures facilitated the theft.

On a tip-off, Purushottampur police rushed to the spot Wednesday morning and began an investigation. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among devotees.

Notably, nestled on a hilltop with breathtaking views of the Rushikulya River, the Taratarini Temple is an ancient and revered shrine dedicated to Adi Shakti, the embodiment of feminine power and the supreme mother goddess. This sacred site, steeped in history and mythology, attracts pilgrims and seekers from across India, seeking blessings, solace, and spiritual enlightenment.

Meanwhile, the theft incident has raised concerns about the security of religious institutions in the district.