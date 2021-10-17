Robbers Barge Into House, Loot Jewellery & Cash Worth Rs 20 L

Bhubaneswar: Armed robbers barged into the house of a resident in Bairaginagar area under Laxmi Sagar Police limits here late on Saturday night and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the house owner identified as Jitendra Jena was away from the house for vacation.

The matter came to light after an FIR was lodged at the Laxmi Sagar Police Station by Jitendra’s e;der brother Harichandra Jena in this regard this morning. Harichandra was residing with his family on the ground floor.

As per reports, neighbours heard some sound from the first floor of the two-storey building at around 2.30 am and informed Jitendra, who immediately rushed to the first floor and tried to open the lock at the main door but found it closed from inside.

They later rushed to the backyards of the building and saw the door of the balcony open.

On being informed, Laxmi Sagar Police rushed to the spot and broke open the main door and found the almirah, lockers and other furniture vandalised.