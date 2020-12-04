Road Underbridge Inaugurated At Radhakishorepur Rly Station

Cuttack: A newly constructed Road Under Bridge (RUB) has been inaugurated at the Radhakishorepur railway station here by Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and East Coast Railway (ECoR) Kalyan Patnaik.

Provision of the RUB at Radhakishorepur Station would help passengers and nearby villagers to access both sides of the train line in view of safety of both rail and road users. This will also help the Divyangjans a great deal from convenience point of view.

The RUB is a part of doubling work of Barang-Rajathagarh rail line constructed by RVNL. In order to avoid the level crossing in Radhakishorepur yard and ensure safety of both rail and road users, RUB has been constructed replacing the level crossing.

The RUB, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore, is expected to benefit the people of nearby villages.

“Monumental National Flag” was also inaugurated at Cuttack railway station. The flag mast is of 100 feet height and the dimension of the flag is 30 feet in length and 20 feet in breadth.