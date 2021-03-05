Road Traffic In Night To Be Partially Affected For 6 Days At Gopalpur Balikuda Level Crossing

Bhubaneswar: For the sake of maintenance of the Level Crossing Gate near Gopalpur Balikuda in Cuttack-Barang Railway Section, Road traffic in the night between 2200hrs to 0600hrs from 8th to 13th March, 2021 will be partially affected.

In view of the above, the Limited Height Subway may be used for Road Traffic movement during the period instead of Level Crossing. Two-wheeler and 4-wheeler users are requested to use the Limited Height Subways. Heavy vehicles to use substitute nearby roads, accordingly, the East Coast Railway said in a press note.