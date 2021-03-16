Road Safety World Series T20: South Africa Legends Qualify For Semis

Raipur: South Africa Legends entered the semifinals of the Road Safety World Series T20 as they defeated Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets here.

Openers Andrew Puttick (84 not out off 54 balls; 9×4, 1×6) and Morne van Wyk (69 not out off 62 balls; 9×4) slammed unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa Legends chased down the 161-run target in 19.2 overs late on Monday.

The win helped the South Africans finish third with 16 points after India (20 points) and Sri Lanka (20 points).

Earlier, put in to bat, Bangladesh Legends displayed a improved batting performance before South Africa Legends bowlers triggered a collapse.

The Mohammed Rafique-led side were restricted to 160 for 9 in 20 overs with South Africa Legends offie Thandi Tshabalala and pacer Makhaya Ntini taking two wickets each.