Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar Travels With Greats In Same Flight

Mumbai: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is currently playing in the Road Safety World Series. The series has several former international players featuring in T20 matches.

For any cricket fan, witnessing all their favourite star players together is a great opportunity. Tendulkar put things into perspective regarding the conglomeration of the greats in two images that he posted on social media along with the caption: “Can you tell me the number of international runs and wickets in these pictures?”

The Road Safety World Series will take place in four cities: Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. September will mark the beginning of the second season, while October will mark the start of the final leg of the tournament. The tournament kicks off on September 10 in Kanpur where India Legends take on South African legends.

India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England will be among the teams playing. In addition to the two semifinals and the summit clash, there will also be a third-place playoff.

The India Legend team includes the stylish and dynamic left-hander Yuvraj Singh who has played critical knocks to take India to victory. The team will also include legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as a wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun.