Road Mishap In Keonjhar Claims Three Lives

Keonjhar: As many as two persons including a woman were killed in a road mishap in the Barbil area of the Keonjhar district.

As of now, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the incident took place when the driver of the water tanker lost control over the wheels and the vehicle turned turtle.

Consequently, two people on board including a woman killed on the spot, However, the driver fled from the scene soon after the mishap.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.