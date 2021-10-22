Road Mishap In Ganjam Claims One life, Another Critical

Sanakhemundi: One person was killed while another was critically injured after the bike they were traveling collided with a truck at Pallipadmanavapur Chhak in Ganjam.

The deceased has been identified as the resident of Pallisamatarayapur.

According to reports, the duo was going to Shergarh when the truck coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler.

Following this, one died on the spot while another was rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, locals staged a road blockade following the incident bringing traffic on the route to a grinding halt.

On being informed, Patapur IIC and Sanakhemundi additional tehsildar reached the spot and tried to pacify the protestors.