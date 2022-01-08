Road Mishap Claims Two Lives In Jajpur, Two Critical 

Jajpur: As many as two persons were killed while two others were critically injured in a road accident near Dhanapur Square under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Mahalik, son of Premananda Mahalik of Jhatiasahi village under Jajpur Road police limits, and Debashis Nayak, son of Jayant Nayak of Kantar village, Korei police limits.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the four youths were returning to Jajpur Road at 11 pm by car. Meanwhile, the driver of the car lost control over the wheels as a speeding troller tried to overtake the vehicle.

Subsequently, the car fell down into a pond, killing Chandan and Debashis on the spot while two others have sustained injuries.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Jajpur Road hospital for medical treatment by 108 emergency ambulance.

On being informed, Panikoili police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.