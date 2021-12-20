Road Mishap Claims Two Lives In Angul, Two Injured

Angul: As many as two persons were killed while two others were critically injured in a road accident near Baluakata road in Angul district.

The deceased have been identified as Sujan and Gayatri.

According to reports, the incident took place while the four persons were travelling from Baluakata village to Angul on a bike when an auto coming from another direction collided head-on with the bike.

Consequently, two of them died on the spot while two others sustained grievous injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital for treatment.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.