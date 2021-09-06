Road Infrastructure Is Being Developed Faster, Safer: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi road infrastructure is being developed faster, safer, and more sustainable than ever before.

In a meeting with officials of the Ministry, NHAI, NHIDCL, and PWDs he said that it is our collective mission to give the country, road infrastructure of global standard.

The minister emphasised on safety-first approach for Road design and construction, construction of environment-friendly roads, industry-friendly approach, new technology for safe, faster and economic roads, and faster construction.

Gadkari said with an investment of Rs11,000 Crores the 313 km long highway will transform the road infrastructure of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

He said 80% of the corridor has been completed and is scheduled to open to the public by March 2022. He said the six-lane access-controlled Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor is being constructed at a record pace.