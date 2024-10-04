Mirzapur: 10 people were killed while 3 others sustained injuries after a truck collided with a tractor-trolley carrying labourers in Mirzapur district in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Bhanu Pratap (25), Vikas Kumar (20), Anil Kumar (35), Suraj Kumar (22), Sanohar (25), Rakesh Kumar (25), Prem Kumar (40), Rahul Kumar (26), Nitin Kumar (22), Roshan Kumar (17).

RelatedPosts No Content Available

The injured persons hospitalised in Varanasi were Akash Kumar (18), Jamuni (26) and Ajay Saroj (50). All of them were residents of Varanasi district.

As per reports, the incident took place around 1 am on G T Road between Kachhawan and Mirzamurad areas on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border. The tractor trolley, carrying 13 labourers who were returning from construction work in Bhadohi district, was hit from behind by the truck that had gone out of the driver’s control. Of the 13 injured, 10 died while the three others were taken to the hospital at the IIT-BHU, where their condition is stated to be normal. The bodies had been sent to the mortuary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the deceased’s kin and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced a similar compensation for the kin of the deceased.

“The road accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in this. May God give them strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” PM Modi said on X.

“Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every way possible,” Modi, also the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi, said.

The prime minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (PM’s National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each deceased in the road accident in Mirzapur, UP. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment for those injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.

A case has been registered at the Kachhawan police station and further legal proceedings are underway. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident, Police said.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related