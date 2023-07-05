Road Collapses In Delhi’s Janakpuri; No Injuries

New Delhi: A large chunk of the road has caved in Delhi’s Janakpuri. A video of the incident has been shared online by the ANI. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

The Delhi Police officials reached the spot and the collapsed area has been barricaded.

The reason behind the cave-in is not clear yet. Locals were also present on the scene.

This comes as the Monsoon season hits the Delhi-NCR region. Earlier, several areas in the region witnessed water-logging after a downpour.