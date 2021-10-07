Rlys Maintain High Momentum In Terms Of Freight Loading And Earnings In Sept

New Delhi: Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading during September 2021 for Indian Railways.

On mission mode, Indian Railways’ Freight loading for September 2021 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period.

During September 2021, Indian Railways loading was 106 million tonnes which is 3.62 % higher compare to last year’s loading for the same period (102.30 million tonnes).

In this period, Indian Railways earned Rs. 10815.73 crores from freight loading which is also 9.19% higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs. 9905.69 crores).

During September 2021, Indian Railways loading was 106 million tonnes which include 47.74 million tonnes of coal, 11.24 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.46 million tonnes of foodgrains, 4.19 million tonnes of fertilizers, 3.60 million tonnes of mineral oil, and 6.15 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make the Railways Freight movement very attractive.

It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero-based timetable.

COVID 19 has been used by Indian Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.