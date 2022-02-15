RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In Multi-Crore Doranda Fodder Scam

Ranchi: A special Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) court here on Tuesday convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury.

The former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has already been convicted in four cases related to the multi-crore scam.

All cases related to the swindling of government funds meant for cattle fodder.

So far he has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison, but is out on bail for the four convicted cases; the last (the Dumka treasury case) was in April last year. The case involves funds taken by Bihar’s Animal Husbandry Department between 1991 and 1996, when Lalu Yadav was chief minister. He has also already spent over 3.5 years in judicial custody as part of his sentencing.

Apart from Yadav, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husba Husbandry Assistant Director Dr K M Prasad are the main accused.