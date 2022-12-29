Riya Kumari Murder: Police Arrest Accused Husband, Says Robbery Bid Was A Set-up

New Delhi: A day after Jharkhand YouTuber Riya Kumari was shot dead during an armed robbery, police have arrested Kumari’s husband in connection with the case.

According to police, the robbery bid in West Bengal’s Howrah area was a set-up by Kumari’s husband. He was arrested on Thursday morning and will be produced before the court later today.

The arrest came after an interrogation of Prakash on the basis of information from Kumari’s parents that her husband would harass and beat her up and even threaten to kill her.

Jharkhand-based YouTuber and actor Riya Kumar aka Isha Alya along with her producer husband Prakash was on her way from Jharkhand to Kolkata when the incident took place.

The murder reportedly took place early morning at 6 am and her husband had claimed that the actor was shot dead while resisting the robbery attempt. They had stopped as Prakash needed to answer nature’s call, he had initially claimed. They were attacked by three people.

Prakash said he drove around three kilometres searching for help after Riya was shot. She was taken to SCC Medical College where doctors declared her dead.

The police grew suspicious of Prakash’s version of the events that took place and launched a probe.