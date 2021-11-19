River ghats in Odisha miss boats amid Covid restrictions

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 pandemic also marred the Kartik Purnima celebrations across Odisha for the second consecutive year preventing people from taking holy bath or sailing miniature boats (boita) in ponds and rivers.

People mostly remained indoors and avoided mass gathering at river ghats.

All major ghats, ponds and river banks wore deserted look in the morning as the government had prohibited any kind of gathering near water bodies on Kartik Purnima in view of the pandemic.

Temples also remained out of bound for the devotees.

The famous Baliyatra in Cuttack that usually kick starts from this day was also cancelled this year.