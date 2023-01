Rituals Of Deities At Lingaraj Temple In Bhubaneswar Resume

Bhubaneswar: The ritual of deities in Lingaraj temple in Odisha capital, which were disrupted due to dispute between the servitors, has resumed.

According to reports, the rituals resumed after Collector held a meeting with four nijogs.

Worth mentioning, the rituals were disrupted due to dispute between the servitors over entry of a non-servitor into the Bhoga Mandap of the temple.