Rituals At Sakhigopal Temple Halted As Servitors Stage Protest Over Illegal Demolition Of Crematorium

Satyabadi: The rituals at Sakhigopal Temple have been halted as servitors staged a demonstration protesting the illegal demolition of a crematorium meant for sevayats allegedly by the agency engaged in the construction of Odia University at Bakula Bana in Satyabadi of Puri district

The Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited authorities, engaged in the construction of the proposed Odia University in Bakula Bana, have allegedly razed the crematorium meant for sevayats of the Sakhigopal Temple.

After receiving the news of the demolition of the cemetery of their ancestors, when the sevayats reached the scene, they saw that entire the crematorium has been demolished overnight.

Demanding action against the officials responsible for such illegal activity and taking alternative measures, the servitors stopped the rituals of Lord Gopinath and staged a sit-in inside the temple hall alleging that the OBCC and the local administration have conspired to commit such an illegal act.

As a result of the servitors’ protest, the Sandhya Alati, Godhana Bahuda Bhoga, and Sandhya Dhupa rituals of the Lord Gopinath was disrupted raising uncertainty over Pahuda after Bada Sighara rituals.

Later, Satyabadi Tehsildar Jayant Kumar Jaisingh and Temple Executive Officer Biswabasi Tripathy held discussions with the Sevayats, but in vain.

A 9.60 dismil land from the ownership of Lord Gopinath was handed over by the temple administration for the construction of Odia University. However, in the deed, Plot no 51 and 52 in Khata no 100 have been excluded from transfer and these 2 plots in which the crematorium is located are still under the ownership of Lord Gopinath.

Temple executive officer Biswabasi Tripathy and the servitors union have lodged a formal complaint with the Satyabadi police station alleging that the contractor and engineers engaged by the OBCC authorities for the construction work have illegally razed the crematorium.

On the contrary, until the incident of crematorium demolition is resolved, the sevayats have decided to halt performing rituals at the Sakhigopal temple and are still sitting on dharna in front of the temple entrance.