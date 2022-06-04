Rituals at Lingaraj Temple disrupted, Uncertainty hangs over Sital Sasthi Jatra

Bhubaneswar: Rituals at the Lingaraj temple were disrupted since last evening due to prevailing non-cooperation between Brahman & Pujapanda Nijog servitors.

Meanwhile, a cloud of uncertainty descended over the annual Sital Sasthi Jatra of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar. However, Sahana Mela darshan at shrine underway.

The nijogs acknowledged their non-cooperation and attributed it to non-fulfilment of various demands.

Meanwhile, executive officer of Lingaraj Temple Trust Abanikant Patnaik tendered resignation following dissatisfaction over continuous uncooperative environment.