Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha And Saqib Saleem Team Up For Kakuda

New Delhi: Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem have started filming for their upcoming film, Kakuda, today on July 20. The movie is being directed by Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar.

Sonakshi and Saqib shared this good news through their social media pages dropping a few awesome pics. Take a look!

This pic shows Sonakshi, Riteish and Saqib in all smiles holding the clapboard of the Muhurat shot. Sonakshi also wrote, “Boooooooooo Triple trouble on the way! Get ready for a spooktacular – laughter riot with RSVP’s homegrown production, #Kakuda! Shoot begins today”.

Kakuda is a direct-to-OTT release that will be served with equal doses of comedy and spook. The story is about a strange curse in a village. The lead characters are confronted with a challenging ghost, who makes them question superstition, tradition and even love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.