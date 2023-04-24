Rishi Sunak’s Live Session With Business Leaders To Push UK’s Economy  

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday joined a live question and answer session with a range of UK businesses as part of a new Business Connect programme, which he says will promote his economic growth priority and optimise the conditions for businesses in the country to thrive.

Over 200 of the UK’s highest-profile CEOs and business leaders, representing key growth sectors, including tech, life sciences and advanced manufacturing, gathered in London for the first Business Connect event to hear directly from Rishi Sunak.

It came as Downing Street released the latest figures to show that 1,800 jobs a month have been created since October 2022 – the month Rishi Sunak took charge in the wake of a disastrous mini-Budget which resulted in predecessor Liz Truss being deposed as Prime Minister.

“Since taking office, I’ve spoken to over 1,000 business people – because they are the innovators and change-makers at the heart of our economy, supporting jobs, attracting investment and driving growth,” said Sunak.

“Business Connect provides the next fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how we are growing the economy. We are bringing together some of the UK’s biggest companies and investors for meaningful dialogue – and I’m a prime minister passionate about working with business to unlock opportunity and progress,” he said.

The British-Indian leader said the UK should be proud of its business credentials and pointed to the creation of 162 tech unicorns, smarter regulation and world-leading universities as the “right ingredients” to double down on growing the economy.