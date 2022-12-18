Rishi Sunak Uses Troops To Tackle Christmas Strikes

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday hit out at trade unions for causing misery for millions with “particularly cruelly timed” strikes over the Christmas holiday period as the government announced plans to use around 1,200 troops to cover for striking workers to keep key services going.

There is a wave of winter strikes planned over the course of the next few weeks, including railway workers, healthcare workers, and border security staff, who are all demanding better pay and working conditions.

Writing in “The Sun on Sunday”, Sunak said the workers have been offered “deals that are fair and affordable” and accused the unions of unleashing a “class war”.