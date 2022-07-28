Rishi Sunak Rushes To Help TV Host Who Faints During Live Debate

London: Rishi Sunak rushed to the side of a television host after she fainted live on air during a UK prime ministerial election debate, which was cancelled mid-way through.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was in the midst of making a point about her economic plans if elected as the Conservative Party leader when she was seen on screen reacting with horror to the sound of a crash off screen.

‘The Sun’ newspaper, which was the co-host of the debate with ‘TalkTV’ on Tuesday evening, has reported on what went on behind the scenes when the channel had to switch to another studio after host Kate McCann was unwell.

The newspaper quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the former Chancellor “raced to Kate’s side”.

Liz Truss also went to check on the presenter and both candidates were seen kneeling down checking if she was fine.

“Kate McCann fainted on air last night and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners,” a spokesperson for News UK, the company behind ‘TalkTV’ said.

As the debate was halted around 30 minutes, a message on TalkTV and ‘The Sun’ online stream read: “We’re sorry for the disruption to this programme.” The candidates continued fielding questions from ‘The Sun’ readers after the show went off air.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were clashing with each other over the issue of taxes, the key dividing line of the election, with the former branding Truss’ plans to cut taxes as “morally wrong”.