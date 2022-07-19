Rishi Sunak Retains His Lead In 3rd Round Of Vote For UK’s PM

London: In the third round of the vote for the UK’s Prime Minister held on Monday, former chancellor of the British exchequer, Rishi Sunak retained his lead and increased his vote share to 115.

Trade Secretary, Penny Mordaunt was second at 82 votes, which was one less than the last round. In third place was foreign secretary Liz Truss, who increased her vote share to 71, and so did Kemi Badenoch, who received 58 votes compared to 49 in the last round.

With the magic number at 120 for being in contention for the last 2, candidates will enter the fourth round of voting on Tuesday.

The last vote will be on Wednesday when two candidates will remain, who will then go canvassing for the support of Tory party members across the country. The final result of the leadership election will be declared by September 5.