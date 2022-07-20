Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss Final 2 In Race For UK PM

London: Conservative rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will duel in the coming weeks to become the next prime minister after the party’s lawmakers held the last vote Wednesday.

Eleven candidates had originally put their names forward, but in a fifth and final ballot of Conservative lawmakers, Sunak topped the leadership contest with 137 votes, while Truss secured 113 votes. Junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt was kicked out of the race with 105 votes.

Truss thanked her supporters in a tweet shortly after the results, “I’m ready to hit the ground from day one,” she said.

Sunak also took to Twitter and said, “Grateful that my colleagues have put their trust in me today. I will work night and day to deliver our message around the country.”

The fight between the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Liz Truss, who has led the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as foreign secretary is said to be a very tight race. “It’s a very tight race and at this point, impossible to call,” the BBC reported after Tuesday’s results.