Rishi Kapoor’s Last Film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ To Release On Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video starting March 31.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

The film tells a story about the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle.

Rishi had shot for most of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ with Juhi Chawla at the beginning of 2020. After his demise, the film’s producers roped in actor Paresh Rawal to fill in Rishi Kapoor’s shoes and complete the rest of the shoot.

Lead actress Juhi also shared the posters and the exciting update with fans on social media, saying, “Aa rahe hai Sharmaji,hamare life me lagane tadka.”

