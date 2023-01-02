Rishabh Pant’s Health Condition Improving, Shifted From ICU To Ward

Dehradun: The health condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant has improved substationaly. He has been shifted from the ICU to the private ward of the Max Hospital, hospital sources said.

He was shifted to the private ward on Sunday evening as his condition improved but the pain in his leg persists, sources added.

No MRI is planned yet, they added. Pant was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital hours after the wicketkeeper-batsman suffered multiple injuries in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, near Roorkee, in the early hours of Friday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who met Pant at the hospital on Sunday, had said quoting the cricketer that he had lost control over his car while trying to avoid a pothole and something black on the road.