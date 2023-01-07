Rishabh Pant Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery; Recovering Fast: Report

Mumbai: Indian batter Rishabh Pant successfully underwent the surgery on his knee at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here, according to reports.

According to sources, Pant went through surgery due to the ligament tear, which was ultimately successful and the cricketer is recovering well. “Rishabh Pant underwent knee surgery yesterday. It was successful. Was a long 3-4 hour procedure. He is recovering well,” the source added.

Reportedly, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai from Dehradun for his further treatment. He was admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun before being airlifted to Mumbai on January 4.

On December 30, Pant had rammed his car into a divider in the wee hours while he was travelling from Delhi to his home for a surprise visit.

The 25-year-old had suffered multiple injuries, including two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back.