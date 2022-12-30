Rishabh Pant Undergoes Plastic Surgery; Brain, Spinal Cord MRI Normal

Dehradun: The condition of Rishabh Pant, who had met with a horrific car accident today, is stable. The MRI report of brain and spinal cord showed normal.He has undergone plastic surgery for facial injuries.

As per the reports of ESPNcricinfo, the young cricketer will undergo MRI on his ankle and knee tomorrow.

“The results of Rishabh Pant’s MRI of the brain and spinal cord has returned as ‘normal’ He has also undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions Pant will have an MRI on his ankle and knee tomorrow,” ESPNcricinfo tweeted.

The wicketkeeper-batter had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition following the accident in Manglaur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district around 5.30 am, police said. Pant is currently admitted in a hospital in Dehradun.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update on the health condition of the 25-year-old cricketer. Pant has two cuts on forehead and a ligament tear in right knee but is currently stable, read a statement from the cricket body.