Rishabh Pant To Be Shifted To Mumbai Today For Further Treatment: DDCA Director

New Delhi: India cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is recovering in a private hospital in Dehradun after the car accident, will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment, said Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sundar.

On December 30, Pant was on his way from Delhi to see his mother in Roorkee in Uttarakhand when his car crashed into a road divider. He miraculously escaped without life-threatening injuries even as the car went up in flames.

However, Pant suffered injuries to his forehead, his right knee and ankle, wrist and back.

After immediate emergency care in Roorkee, Pant was moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he currently awaits discharge in a private ward.