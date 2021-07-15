Rishabh Pant Tests Positive For COVID-19 In England: Reports

London: India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has tested positive for coronavirus in England, according to reports.

The wicketkeeper will not travel with the rest of the Indian squad to Durham where the team is set to play a practice match ahead of the five-match Test series against England.

As reported, Pant was in isolation for the past eight days. He is, according to the source, asymptomatic at this point.

Pant, who took his first dose of COVID vaccine on May 13, was recently spotted with his friends at the Wembley Stadium in London during a Euro 2020 match between England and Germany.

Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah are the other players to have visited the Wembley to watch Euro 2020 football. Team coach Ravi Shastri and premier off-spinner R Ashwin, who played a County Championship match for Surrey this week, had visited Wimbledon in the break.

Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to comment on the matter, reports have said that Pant tested about a week back and will be tested again on July 18.

The Indian players were on a 2-week long break after the conclusion of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.