Rishabh Pant Shares First Images of Him Walking After Car Crash, Says “One step forward…”

As Team India’s star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is recovering post-surgery, he took to social media, Friday, to post his pictures in which he can be seen walking with crutches.

Pant captioned the pictures and wrote, “One step forward, one step stronger, One step better.” In no time, the pictures went viral on social media.

Pant survived a life-threatening car crash last year in December. After undergoing multiple surgeries, the star player is currently on the road to full recovery.

Pant was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand when his car collided with a divider near Roorkee. Although his car caught fire during the car crash, Pant was able to escape in time with help of some locals.

As per reports, the doctors treating Pant have predicted that the star player won’t be able to make a comeback for over next few months. This means he will miss out the majority of 2023, including this year’s IPL and ODI World Cup 2023 in India.