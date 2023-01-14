Rishabh Pant May Not Be A Part Of 2023 ODI World Cup

New Delhi: Indian cricket team’s star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant’s chances of being available for selection for India’s 2023 ODI World Cup team has diminished.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the flamboyant cricketer, who suffered several injuries after a life-threatening car accident in December last year, is likely to remain out of action for over next six months, which means majority of 2023.

Notably, BCCI are yet to share an official update on timeline for Rishabh Pant’s recovery

As per the report in ESPNCricinfo, Rishabh Pant’s latest medical report shows that his three major ligaments were torn in the horrific car crash, out of which two have undergone surgery and surgery for the remaining one ligament is expected to take place after six weeks, delaying Pant’s return to the cricketing field.

Rishabh Pant, the captain of franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), will also miss the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). In Pant’s absence, senior Australia batter David Warner, who has the experience of leading an IPL franchise before, is the frontrunner for replacing the Indian wicket-keeper as DC captain.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals,” former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was recently appointed as Head of Cricket Operations at Delhi Capitals, was quoted as saying by broadcaster Sports Today.