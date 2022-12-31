Rishabh Pant May Miss IPL 2023, Australia Series

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is most likely to miss the entire IPL 2023 and the Australian series after doctors said the India wicketkeeper is likely to take around six months to recover from the ligament tear he suffered during a horrific car crash on Friday.

Pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury. And if it’s severe, he may take more time, hospital sources said.

Pant had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The 25-year-old was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother.

Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report, Dr Qamar Azam, who looks after sports injury department at AIIMS-Rishikesh, told Times of India when asked about Pant’s severity of injuries.

The Australians are touring India for four Tests and three ODIs starting on February 9.

The IPL 2023 starts in March and ends in May. With Pant missing the IPL 2023, the Delhi Capitals might have to look for a new captain