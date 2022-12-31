Rishabh Pant Likely To Be Airlifted For Plastic Surgery: Report

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is likely to be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery. Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said a DDCA team will be at Max Hospital in Dehradun to monitor star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s health, who met with a terrible accident a day back, and if needed the batter-wicketkeeper would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery.

Currently, Rishabh Pant is being monitored at Max Hospital Dehradun. The wicketkeeper-batsman was subject to a 48-hour observation period and was under regular surveillance by the Ortho and Neuro departments.

The cricketer narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

Pant was alone in the car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has wished the cricketer a speedy recovery and said that the state will extend all possible support to him including the facility of an air ambulance if required.