Rishabh Pant Joins Team India’s Bio-Bubble After Recovering From COVID-19

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has joined the team bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19. “Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back,” the BCCI said in a tweet, along with Pant’s photo, on Thursday.

Pant, who had tested positive for the virus, has completed 10 days of isolation period, followed by two RT-PCR negative reports and proper cardio check-up which are mandatory before joining the team.

Pant had tested positive while he was staying at Southall at an acquaintance’s place. He had developed mild symptoms and was found to be COVID-19 positive when he got tested.

According to sources, Pant might have picked up the Delta 3 variant while visiting a dentist for a toothache problem, contrary to earlier reports that his presence at the Euro Championships could have led to him catching the infection.