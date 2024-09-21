Chennai: Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant created a new record amid his 6th Test ton on day 3 of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

The youngster equalled ex-captain MS Dhoni’s tally of five Test centuries for India, but the former’s all six tons in international red-ball cricket came on home soil.

The 26-year-old had made his return to international cricket during the T20 World Cup 2024 and had a fairly successful campaign, with India lifting the title and ending their ICC trophy drought. However, fans were well and truly waiting for the youngster’s return to the red-ball format, given how he has been a match-winner for them over the years.

The southpaw had already responded with an enterprising 39 in the first innings in Chennai before playing a loose shot to get out. However, Pant made the most of the start he got in the second dig and got there. Notably, the youngster had got a reprieve from Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto when on 72.

Earlier this year, Pant made his comeback to professional cricket during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he captained the Delhi Capitals. He then played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad. Pant returned to red-ball cricket through the Duleep Trophy before being selected for the Test series against Bangladesh.

Indian keepers with most centuries Tests

Rishabh Pant – 6

MS Dhoni – 6

Wriddhiman Saha – 3

Keepers with most number of centuries in Tests

Adam Gilchrist (AUS) – 17

Andy Flower (ZIM) – 12

Les Ames (ENG) – 8

AB De Villiers (SA) – 7

MJ Prior (ENG) – 7

Kumar Sangakkara (SL) – 7

BJ Watling (ENG) – 7

Quinton de Kock (SA) – 6

MS Dhoni (IND) – 6

Kamran Akmal (PAK) – 6

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) – 6

AJ Stewart (ENG) – 6

Rishabh Pant (IND) – 6