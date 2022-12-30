Rishabh Pant Broke Window To Escape Burning Car

New Delhi: Cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured after he met with an accident early Friday morning. He was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand when his car hit a divider.

Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes caught fire after the collision.

The 25-year-old said he lost control of the car as he dozed off while driving, said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand Director General of Police .

Rishabh Pant was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke a window to escape.

According to police, the star wicketkeeper batsman of Indian cricket team, was alone in the car when his Mercedes GLE car hit the divider railings on the Delhi-Haridwar highway at around 5.30am. The car then turned a few times before turning into a ball of fire.

“Hearing a loud sound of the accident, nearby villagers along with the local cops, rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the car. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a major hospital in Dehradun,” said Swapn Kishor Singh, superintendent of police, Haridwar (rural), who was among the cops who rushed to the spot.

Informing about the injuries, the senior police officer said that, “Pant sustained injuries on his forehead, a hand and right knee. However, he is conscious and able to talk. The car he was driving was completely burnt. He is lucky to survive the severe accident.”

Management of Max hospital Dehradun, where he is undergoing treatment said that a team of doctors are currently ‘holding an evaluation for any possible internal injury.’