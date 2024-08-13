Rishab Shetty shares adorable moments of daughter Raadya!

Rishab Shetty has indeed created waves with the phenomenal success of Kantara. We know, the actor is also a devoted family man.

Whether it’s a festival or any special occasion, he never misses a chance to celebrate and enjoy quality time with his family. This was evident in the adorable video he shared of his daughter Raadya, capturing all the precious moments of her joy. This also speaks volumes about how much Rishab loves his family.

Rishab and his wife Pragathi Shetty took to social media and shared a video of their daughter Raadya. He further jotted down the caption –

“ಎಂಥಾ ಚೆಂದನೇ ಇವಳು,

ಸಾವಿರ ಹಬ್ಬಗಳ ಮಗಳು🥺❣️

#Raadya #RishabShetty #RishabShettyFilms #LaughingBuddha”

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ and along with that, the actor is in talks with Bollywood’s director Ashutosh Gowariker.