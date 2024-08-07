Rishab Shetty expresses love to meet Chiyaan Vikram, says “he’s excited for Thangalaan”

Fan moment captured! Rishab Shetty met his inspiration, Chiyaan Vikram! Expressed his wishes for his upcoming, Thangalaan!

Rishab Shetty is a multi-talented star who set an example of success with Kantara, dominating the box office in 2022 with its phenomenal performance. While the actor made everyone a big fan of his exceptional talent, he himself is a huge fan of superstar Chiyaan Vikram. As the superstar has played a significant role in his life as an inspiration, Rishab felt immensely lucky to finally meet him after a long wait.

Rishab took to his social media and shared some amazing pictures of his meeting with Chiyaan Vikram, and his happiness is visible in the photos. He also wished Chiyaan Vikram for his upcoming film Thangalaan. He further jotted down the caption –

“In my journey to becoming an actor, #Vikram Sir has always been my inspiration.

After 24 long years of waiting, meeting my idol today makes me feel like the luckiest person on Earth.

Thank you for inspiring actors like me, and wishing you all the best for #Thangalaan. Love you, Chiyaan.

@the_real_chiyaan

#DreamCome True”

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, the actor is reportedly in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.

For Thangalaan, the film directed by Pa. Ranjith also stars Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.