Rishab Shetty Confirms Prequel Of ‘Kantara’ To Be Released In 2024

In what comes as a major revelation from Rishab Shetty that the upcoming film in his blockbuster franchise ‘Kantara’ will be a prequel story. Rishab shared the details about the much-anticipated film at an event to mark 100 days of “Kantara” in theatres.

“We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to ‘Kantara’ and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of ‘Kantara’, said Rishab.

“What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for ‘Kantara’ because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details,” Shetty added.

Without further divulging any details on the film’s plot, the writer-director said the team is currently researching for the prequel story.

Besides, the founder of Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur, said that they are working hard to present a story which is “more massive and grand than before”.

“Kantara” released in theatres on September 30. It also featured Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G and Achyuth Kumar.