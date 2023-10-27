Rise in number of voters in Odisha: Chief Electoral Officer

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Kumar Dhal informed on Friday that there has been rise in the number of voters in Odisha.

During a presser, Dhal informed the number of voters in the draft list increased from 3,23,52,119 to 3,26,55,213. While we added 6,22,429 voters in the draft list, as many as 3,19,345 voters were deleted on various grounds, including death, change of address, and people with multiple voter cards.

The gender ratio of the electorate has increased in the state and compared to a gender ratio of 1000:961 earlier, now the gender ratio in the state stands at 1000:963.

Considering the increase in the number of voters, the CEO also increased the number of booths from 37,606 to 37,809 across the state.

Dhal said that they will receive complaints regarding errors from the public between October 27 and December 9 and the hearing of complaints will be held by December 26.

The CEO-Odisha will launch a voter card revision drive next month and has urged people to rectify the errors in their voter cards online or offline during this period.