‘RiRi’: New Diljit Dosanjh Song Praises Rihanna

Canada: Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh released a new song praising popstar Rihanna after the American pop star’s tweet drew attention to the farmers’ protest against the Indian government’s farm laws went viral.

Titled ‘RiRi’, a reference to the singer’s nickname, the song features music by Intense with lyrics by Raj Ranjodh.

On Tuesday, 3 February, the pop star shared a CNN story about the internet shutdown imposed in Dehli and tweeted, “What aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”. Climate activist Greta Thunberg, former adult star Mia Khalifa and vlogger Amanda Cerny have also expressed their solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the farmers’ protest. He has repeatedly expressed his solidarity on social media and had earlier was seen joining farmers at the protest site at Delhi’s Singhu border on 6 December.