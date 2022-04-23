Ripun Bora Appointed As Assam Trinamool Congress Chief

Kolkata: Recently deserted Congress party, senior leader and former MP Ripun Bora has been appointed Ripun Bora as the state president of the All India Trinamool Congress Assam unit.

Bora has recently joined the All India Trinamool Congress in Kolkata alleging that the Congress party from grassroots to top-level was fighting among each other instead of fighting against the BJP.

Speaking to ANI Ripun Bora said, “I have full respect for all the opposition leaders but considering the ground reality, I have seen Mamata Banerjee is the only one fighting aggressively against Modi.”

“Considering all this ground reality my personal opinion is that Mamta Banerjee would be the best-suited candidate for the opposition Prime Minister candidate in 2024,” he further added.