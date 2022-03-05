Legendary Australian legspinner Shane Warne died aged 52 on Friday.

The most successful legspinner ever, Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. Warne has 708 wickets from 145 Tests apart from 293 wickets from 194 ODIs.

Warne was the Player of the Match in both the semi-final and final of the 1999 World Cup, which Australia won.

8/71 vs England, 1st Test, Brisbane, November 25-29, 1994

The leg spinner picked up three wickets (3-39) in the first innings to help bowl out England for 167 but his spell in the second innings was something beyond extraordinary. Defending a target of 508 in the fourth innings, Warne’s terrific bowling helped Australia snatch a 184-run victory, ending with figures of 50.2-22-71-8. Warne ended the game with figures of 11-110.

7/23 vs Pakistan, Brisbane, November 9-13, 1995

A game which saw the leg spinner pick up 11 wickets in total again, Warne picked up an impressive 7-23 in the first innings to help bowl out Pakistan for 97, taking a 366-run lead and enforcing the follow-on. Warne’s 4-64 in the second innings powered Australia to an innings and 126-run victory over their opponents.

7/52 vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Melbourne, December 26-30, 1992

After ending the first innings with just a single wicket (1-61), Warne ripped through West Indies’ batting line-up in the fourth innings. Defending 359, Warne returned with figures of 23.2-8-52-7, powering Australia to a 139-run win.

5/33 vs West Indies, Sydney, 8 December, 1996

The leg spinner Shane Warne claimed five wickets in 15 deliveries on his way to delivering his best performance in a limited-overs international, sending the West Indies stumbling to an eight-wicket defeat. Warne ended with figures of 5-33 from his 9.3 overs.

4-29 vs South Africa, 2nd Semi Final, ICC World Cup, Birmingham, June 17, 1999

Defending 213 for a spot in the final, Warne’s spell turned the game on its head as South Africa went from 48/0 to 61/4, picking the all important first three wickets of Herschelle Gibbs, Gary Kirsten, and Hansie Cronje, including a double blow of the latter two in the 14th over. The leggie further picked up the wicket of the dangerous looking Jacques Kallis (53) in the 45th over. Warne’s figures of 4-29 helped Australia seal a spot in the final off the last ball after the game ended in a tie.

4-33 vs Pakistan, Final, ICC World Cup, Lord’s, 1999

Player of the Match in the Semi Final. Player of the Match in the final. Shane Warne was in the form of his life at the most crucial of times for Australia. Pakistan batted first and Warne made them dance to his tunes dismissing Ijaz Ahmed, Moin Khan, Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram in a spell that broke through the batting order. Pakistan were bowled out for 132, a target not too difficult for Australia.