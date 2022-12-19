Riots break out in Paris and other French cities following France’s defeat in final; police use tear gas against fans

Paris: French police fired tear gas on football fans as clashes erupted on the streets of Paris following Argentina’s sensational win in FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

The riot police clashed with fans on the famous Champs-Elysees in Paris as flares were lit up and fireworks hit the skies after the tense game, a report in The Sun said.

Local reports said people gathered in bars and restaurants to watch the match as rowdy fans chanted and hundreds of cars paraded sounding their horns and waving flags from the windows.

Police said 115 arrests had been made in Paris so far, French outlet Le Parisien reported.

Thousands of fans had massed in Paris and other French cities hoping for victory in the World Cup final, but their national team’s lost to Argentina cutting the parties short. A thrilling match in Qatar finished 3-3 afer extra-time before France lost a nailbiting shootout to Lionel Messi’s Argentina side 4-2.

Clashes were also reported in other cities in France where football fans descended en masse to the streets in Lyon and Nice.

In the French city of Montpellier, shocking footage also showed fans chucking chairs, fireworks and rocks at riot cops – and climbing the landmark fountain.

Around 14,000 police officers were deployed across the country to guarantee security as Les Bleus took on Argentina in the World Cup final, officials told The Daily Mail.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed as supporters draped in flags hurled rocks, bottles and fireworks at cops before they were met with tear gas attacks. Dozens have been arrested in the city, according to reports.