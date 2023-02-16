Rihanna Sets Major Family Goals As She Poses With Her Baby Boy And A$Ap Rocky In Latest Photoshoot

New Delhi: Singer Rihanna introduced her son in a beautiful new photoshoot for a magazine. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – who are now expecting their second child together – welcomed their first baby in May 2022.

Sharing photos of herself with her ‘babies’ from the magazine photoshoot on Instagram, Rihanna wrote, “My son so fine! Idc idc idc (I don’t care)! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue…” Sharing a solo photo of their son on Instagram, Rihanna wrote in the caption, “My perfect baby!!!”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

</>